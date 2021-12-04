Jalen Hurts could miss Sunday’s game at Jets

Getty Images

A couple of somewhat conflicting reports have emerged regarding the status of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Derrick Gunn reports that Hurts, who has an ankle injury, won’t play. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com said that Hurts “very well may be out,” but that the team wants to check Hurts on Sunday before making any final decisions.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, a final decision has not yet been made, but that Hurts very well may not play. But there’s no reason for the Eagles to make that decision, if there’s any chance that he’s feeling good enough to go in the morning.

If Hurts doesn’t play, it’ll be Gardner Minshew under center for the 5-7 Eagles, who remain alive in the scramble for the seventh seed in the NFC.