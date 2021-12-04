Melvin Gordon ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has gone from likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs to out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos ruled Gordon out on Saturday. He had been listed as doubtful to play due to shoulder and hip injuries and will not be making the trip to Kansas City for the Sunday night matchup of AFC West teams.

Javonte Williams and Mike Boone will be joined in the backfield by Damarea Crockett. The Broncos signed Crockett off of their practice squad Saturday.

Crockett has appeared in eight games this season. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he has also carried three times for seven yards.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was waived in a corresponding move.