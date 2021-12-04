Panthers place Frankie Luvu on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers are on their bye, but they still had a Saturday transaction to announce.

Carolina has placed linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Luvu has appeared in is in his first season with the Panthers, but his fourth season as a pro. He’s appeared in each of Carolina’s 12 games this season with three starts. He’s recorded 23 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

If Luvu is unvaccinated and tested positive, then he’ll be out for the Panthers’ Week 14 matchup against Atlanta. But vaccinated players are eligible to return to the team after a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours.