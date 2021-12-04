Patriots announce return of popular throwback uniforms in 2022

Getty Images

After a decade-long absence, the Patriots are bringing back their throwback uniforms for the 2022 season.

The Patriots’ Hall of Fame announced on Twitter that the red throwback jerseys, which haven’t been worn since 2012, will be worn again in 2022.

There was no immediate word on whether the Patriots would also wear the white “Pat Patriot” helmet, but it seems like a good bet that they will. Part of the reason we’ve seen fewer throwbacks in recent years, both in New England and elsewhere, is that the league implemented a rule that teams could only use one helmet for an entire season. But for 2022, the league will again allow teams to use throwback helmets, as long as the throwback helmets are properly fitted for each players and meet all the same safety standards as the teams’ primary helmets.

Teams had to apply in advance this year to use throwback helmets in 2022. The NFL hasn’t said which teams have been granted permission to wear throwback helmets, but the Patriots, with one of the NFL’s most popular throwback helmets, would be a natural fit to wear them.