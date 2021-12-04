Pete Carroll says it’s realistic that Adrian Peterson will play on Sunday

Getty Images

This week, the Seahawks acquired one of the all-time great NFL running backs. They may not be waiting to use him.

Asked on Friday whether it’s realistic that future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson will play on Sunday against the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll told reporters, “Yes. Yes, it is.”

As to the question of whether Peterson is physically ready to play, Carroll pointed out that Peterson has “played three games this year so far.”

Beyond the things that Peterson can still do on the football field, Carroll explained that he added the last non-quarterback to win the NFL’s MVP award because of his work ethic.

“It’s a big part of it just because it’s a rare opportunity for our guys to see somebody like that, that has that kind of background but stands for so much more than just the numbers and the stats and all of that,” Carroll said. “He’s been a remarkable competitor forever. It was so obvious. It was really a boost for a bunch of guys, the young guys in particular. He’s serious about playing. He’s not just here for show. He’s here to come here and try to help us win a game.”

Peterson signed with the Titans after running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. Peterson had 27 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown in three games with Tennessee.