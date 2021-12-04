T.J. Watt is back from the COVID list, after only five days

Getty Images

The first negative came on Friday. The second negative came on Saturday.

The Steelers have activated linebacker T.J. Watt from the COVID reserve list, clearing the way for him to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Watt tested positive on Monday. He’s the first player to make it back after only five days away.

By rule, vaccinated players can return after generating a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Given that vaccinated players are tested weekly, it’s possible that Watt first became positive not long after his post-Week 11 weekly test. This demonstrates one of the flaws of the 2021 protocol. Watt quite possibly was in and around players and coaches while shedding virus for several days. He likely played against the Bengals while shedding virus.

Regardless, he’s now negative. Which means that he’ll play on Sunday in a key game against Pittsburgh’s AFC North rivals.