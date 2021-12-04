Vikings activate Michael Pierce, rule out Eric Kendricks

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce will be available for the Vikings against the Lions on Sunday, but linebacker Eric Kendricks won’t be able to play.

The Vikings announced on Saturday that they have activated Pierce from injured reserve. He was designated to return from an elbow injury this week and took part in practice the last three days.

Kendricks was listed as questionable with a biceps injury, but the team downgraded him to out. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) safety Camryn Bynum (ankle), and tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) have also been ruled out.

The Vikings also added running back Kene Nwangwu to the injury report with an illness and waived defensive end Eddie Yarbrough. Nwangwu is listed as questionable.

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, running back Jake Bargas, and safety Myles Dorn have been promoted from the practice squad for the game.

In addition to the roster moves, the Vikings announced that defensive backs coach Karl Scott will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson will take on more responsibilities in Scott’s absence.