Adam Thielen questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Vikings are already without one of their key offensive players with running back Dalvin Cook out with a shoulder injury. Now they may be without a second as they try to keep the Lions winless on Sunday.

Receiver Adam Thielen is questionable to return with an ankle injury. With 12:35 in the first quarter, Thielen caught a pass for no gain on third-and-9 and had his ankle turned as he was being tackled.

Per Chad Graff of TheAthleetic.com, Thielen didn’t look like he was going to return to the game soon. He had his helmet off and was chatting with head coach Mike Zimmer on the sideline.

The Vikings have a 3-0 lead on Detroit with Greg Joseph‘s 41-yard field goal that came with 6:49 left in the first quarter.