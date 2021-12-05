Adam Thielen ruled out with ankle injury

Getty Images

If the Vikings are going to make a comeback, they’ll have to do it without receiver Adam Thielen.

The receiver has been ruled out with the ankle injury he suffered in the first half.

With 12:55 left in the first quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen on a short pass for no gain. Thielen was spun down and had his ankle rolled on the play.

The Vikings did stop the Lions on Detroit’s first possession of the third quarter to force a punt. And tight end Tyler Conklin nearly pulled down a touchdown in the end zone, but he had one foot out of bounds.

Minnesota settled for a 30-yard field goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 20-9 with 9:26 left in the third quarter.