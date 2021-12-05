Adrian Peterson scores his 120th career rushing touchdown

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson signed with Seattle’s practice squad Wednesday. Four days later, the running back scored his 120th career rushing touchdown.

He now is three touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third in NFL history. Emmitt Smith is the all-time leader with 164, followed by LaDainian Tomlinson with 145.

Peterson now has scored at least one rushing touchdown for six teams. He had a rushing touchdown for the Titans in his three-game stint there earlier this season.

The Seahawks have pulled to within 17-14 of the 49ers.

Seattle, which has had trouble moving the ball since Russell Wilson returned from his finger injury, had minus-17 yards on four drives after a 73-yard run by Travis Homer on a fake punt on their first possession. The Seahawks went 63 yards in nine plays on their scoring drive with DK Metcalf catching a 33-yard pass to put them in position.

Peterson scored on a 1-yard run. He has only 8 yards on six carries.