Alabama believes WR John Metchie III tore his ACL on Saturday

Getty Images

Alabama wide receivers have been a fixture in the first round in recent drafts, but one of this year’s prospects is believed to have suffered a serious injury in Saturday’s SEC title game win over Georgia.

John Metchie III left the game after a non-contact left knee injury late in the first half and Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reports that the school thinks Metchie tore his ACL. Alabama head coach Nick Saban did not confirm that after the game, but did say that he expects Metchie to miss any games Alabama will play before their season is out.

“John Metchie is probably going to be out now, and we have a couple other guys that may be injured,” Saban said. “It creates a lot of opportunity for a lot of other players. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get them to step up.”

Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this season. He has a year of eligibility left, so could return to school for another season rather than make the jump to the NFL off of an injury.