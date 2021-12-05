Alex Collins, Fred Warner are inactive for Seahawks-49ers game

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is inactive for the first time in his career. He strained a hamstring last week against the Vikings.

Warner was doubtful for today’s game against the Seahawks.

The team’s other inactives are linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Marcell Harris (concussion), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and receiver Deebo Samuel (groin).

The Seahawks won’t have running back Alex Collins (groin). That’s the reason they signed Adrian Peterson and have him on the active roster today.

Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) are active after missing last Monday’s game.

Left guard Damien Lewis will miss his second consecutive game. He has an elbow injury, a shoulder issue and had a perineal cyst removed last week. Kyle Fuller will start in his stead.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are quarterback Jacob Eason, cornerback Nigel Warrior and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.