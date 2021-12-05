Ashton Dulin’s touchdown catch before half gives Colts 14-0 lead on Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have 48 yards and two turnovers and Tyrod Taylor is only 3-of-10 for 32 yards and an interception.

The Colts, though, are having a hard time putting them away. They went only 3-of-7 on third down in the first half and missed a chip-shot field goal to allow Houston to hang around.

The Colts got a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Ashton Dulin with 43 seconds remaining in the first half to go up two scores. Indianapolis leads 14-0.

The Colts’ first touchdown of the day came from Jonathan Taylor on a 1-yard run.

Taylor has 67 yards on 19 carries, and Wentz is 8-of-12 for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Colts have 161 yards.