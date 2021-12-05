Carlos Hyde scored 1-yard touchdown, Jaguars trail Rams 13-7

Getty Images

The Rams got off to a 10-0 lead over the Jaguars, but Jacksonville isn’t laying down.

Running back Carlos Hyde took in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

The Jaguars kept their drive going with a 28-yard pass on third-and-9 from the Jacksonville 28. Then on fourth-and-2 from the L.A. 36, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 6-yard gain.

A defensive holding penalty gave Jacksonville first-and-goal at the L.A. 1-yard line and Hyde punched it in.

While the Rams had a promising response drive going, the club had to settle for a 44-yard field goal when running back Sony Michel was stuffed on third-and-1 at the Jacksonville 24 for a 2-yard loss.

Los Angeles has a 13-7 lead with 7:41 left in the second quarter.