Chris Godwin catches team-record 15 passes in Bucs’ 30-17 win over Falcons

Getty Images

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, two to Rob Gronkowski, and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Buccaneers rolled to a 30-17 win over the Falcons.

Godwin broke the previous mark of 13 held by James Wilder and Earnest Graham.

Mike Evans caught seven passes for 99 yards, and Gronkowski had four for 58 yards.

Brady was 38-of-51 for 368 yards with four touchdowns. He threw an ill-advised pick-six with 22 seconds in the half, as Marlon Davidson‘s big-man, 3-yard interception return was the highlight of the day for the Falcons.

The Falcons had 380 yards but a turnover, six penalties and five sacks did them in. Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea each had two sacks.

Matt Ryan was 30-of-41 for 297 yards, and Cordarrelle Patterson had 13 carries for 78 yards. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.