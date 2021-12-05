Colts shutout Texans 31-0 as Jonathan Taylor rushes for 143 yards, two scores

Getty Images

The Colts rebounded from a 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers last week to shut out the Texans 31-0 on Sunday. Indianapolis has won four of five to get to 7-6. The Texans fell to 2-10.

Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, had 32 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

Carson Wentz went 16-of-22 for 158 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard throw to Ashton Dulin right before the half. Indianapolis led 14-0 at halftime.

Deon Jackson tacked on a touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:56 left.

It was Houston’s second shutout of the season. The Texans lost to the Bills 40-0 in Week 4.

The Texans rank last in the NFL in yards per game and points per game, and it didn’t get any better Sunday with 141 total yards. They allowed four sacks. Houston replaced Tyrod Taylor in the third quarter with Davis Mills after a miserable 2 1/2 quarters.

Taylor threw a pick on the team’s first play from scrimmage, and Houston had two turnovers in its first five plays with Pharaoh Brown losing a fumble. Taylor went 5-of-14 for 45 yards and an interception.

Mills was 6-of-14 for 49 yards.