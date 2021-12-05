Dallas Goedert scores again, Eagles up 14-12

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets offense is moving the ball as well as it has all season, but their kicker and defense haven’t been able to help them keep a lead.

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew and tight end Dallas Goedert hooked up for their second touchdown of the first half less than a minute into the second quarter to make it four straight touchdown drives between the two teams. The Eagles have made both their extra points while Alex Kessman has missed both his tries in his NFL debut, so Philadelphia is up 14-12.

Minshew is 8-of-8 for 125 yards overall. Goedert has accounted for five of those catches and 98 of Minshew’s passing yards.

Zach Wilson is 7-of-8 for 50 yards and a touchdown to Elijah Moore. He scored the team’s second touchdown on a quarterback sneak and now has rushing scores in back-to-back games.