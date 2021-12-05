Daniel Sorensen nabs pick-six, Chiefs lead 22-9 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has picked up his share of criticism over the last few seasons — particularly in 2021.

But Sorensen made potentially a game-clinching play on Sunday, picking off a tipped Teddy Bridgewater pass and taking it 75 yards for a touchdown.

The play came on fourth-and-2 with 9:56 left in the fourth quarter and gave Kansas City a 22-3 lead. Harrison Butker missed the extra point to keep the advantage at 19.

The Chiefs haven’t played particularly well on offense, settling for a pair of second-half field goals. But Kansas City’s defense has kept Bridgewater off balance for much of the game, as he’s thrown two interceptions. And he could’ve had at least two more based on dropped opportunities by Chiefs defenders.

But on the ensuing drive, Bridgewater hit Javonte Williams in the flat for a 13-yard touchdown on fourth-and-7. The two-point conversion failed when Bridgewater’s pass to Noah Fant was stopped a yard short of the goal-line by Sorensen.