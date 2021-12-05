Davis Mills replaces Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

Davis Mills replaced Tyrod Taylor late in the third quarter.

Taylor was evaluated for injury and cleared to play, according to the team, but the Texans went with Davis.

Taylor was only 5-of-13 for 45 yards with an interception. He was holding his left wrist as he exited the field following a third-down incompletion with 8:05 left in the third quarter. Taylor was hit and knocked down on the previous play.

Taylor went into the blue medical tent for a brief visit before sitting down on the bench. He had his helmet on, ready to go back into the game when the Texans got the ball back.

But the Texans sent Mills out, trailing 21-0.

Davis has not played since Week 8 against the Rams.