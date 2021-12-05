Eagles roll over Jets 33-18

Getty Images

This week’s trip to MetLife Stadium had a happier ending for the Eagles than their Week 12 trip.

Gardner Minshew played well in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and the Eagles scored on all but one of their possessions to power their way to a 33-18 win over the Jets. The victory moves them to 6-7 as they head into a bye week to rest up for a final push at a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.

The Eagles finished with 185 rushing yards, which ended a three-game run of putting up more than 200 yards on the ground, but Minshew’s play made that count for plenty. He was 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles dominated time of possession in the second half of the game.

Philly had a field goal drive that ate up over eight minutes to open the third quarter and then forced a three-and-out after 70 seconds to get the ball back. Their next drive took them into the fourth quarter and ended with another field goal that helped push them closer to a win. All in all, the Eagles had the ball for 21 minutes in the second half and that allowed them to salt away the win.

Center Jason Kelce and running back Miles Sanders both left with injuries late in the game, so the bye week will be welcomed by both players as they try to get ready for Washington in Week 15.

The Jets had as good a first half as they’ve had all season and scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. Kicker Alex Kessman missed two extra points in his first NFL game, however, and the Jets couldn’t convert a two-point try after their final score. They weren’t able to keep things rolling from there, however. They had three-and-outs on either side of halftime and Zach Wilson threw an interception in the fourth quarter as they tried to rally from two scores down.

Wilson finished the day 23-of-38 for 226 yards and two touchdowns and will try to find more of that early success when the Saints visit MetLife next weekend.