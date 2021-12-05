Eagles up 24-18 after high-scoring first half

Getty Images

The Jets came into Sunday’s game ranked 27th in points scored and the Eagles are playing without their starting quarterback, but the two teams have had no trouble lighting up the scoreboard.

The first six possessions of the game resulted in touchdowns and the Eagles came out of that exchange up by three points because of kicking troubles for the Jets. Jake Elliott tacked on a field goal just before halftime and the Eagles are up 24-18 at the break.

Gardner Minshew started at quarterback for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts out because of an ankle injury and he’s 14-of-15 for 188 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dallas Goedert. Kenneth Gainwell ran for the other Eagles score and Philly rolled up 262 yards of offense over the first 30 minutes of play.

Jets rookie Zach Wilson has thrown one more incompletion than Minshew, but he’s been efficient and mistake-free while going 12-of-14 for 108 yards and two scores. He also ran for a score on a quarterback sneak, but got sacked by Josh Sweat on a third down to end their final possession of the half without points.

Both teams will be trying to make defensive adjustments at the half and the side that succeeds will likely wind up with a win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.