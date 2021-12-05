Gardner Minshew starts for Eagles vs. Jets with Jalen Hurts out

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is the Eagles’ starting quarterback for today’s game against the Jets.

Jalen Hurts, who had been listed as questionable, will miss today’s game with an ankle injury.

For most of the week it appeared that Hurts was progressing toward playing against the Jets, but on Saturday Derrick Gunn reported that Hurts wouldn’t be able to go, and at pregame warmups this morning the Eagles made the final decision.

The 5-7 Eagles are still in playoff contention, and they obviously would prefer to have Hurts under center. But they traded for Minshew before the season because they think he has promise, and today he’ll get an opportunity to show what he can do.