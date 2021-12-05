Giants won’t have Sterling Shepard or Kadarius Toney Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants offense will be missing more than quarterback Daniel Jones in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are both inactive against the Dolphins. It’s the third straight game that Shepard has missed with a quad injury and Toney is out for the second straight week with quad and oblique injuries.

John Ross is active after being listed as questionable with an illness and quad injury. He’ll join Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, and Pharoh Cooper as receiving options on Sunday.

Jones will not play because of a neck injury and there’s some question about whether he’ll be able to return to action this season. Mike Glennon will start at quarterback on Sunday with Jake Fromm backing him up.