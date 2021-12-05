Jaylen Waddle to locker room, Dolphins up 17-6

Getty Images

The Dolphins extended their lead over the Giants with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but they saw rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leave the game with an injury before they put points on the board.

Waddle appeared to injure his leg while coming down with a Tua Tagovailoa pass for a 25-yard gain. He was able to get off the field and into the tunnel under his own power, but it’s unclear if he’ll be back.

Tagovailoa completed four passes after Waddle left the game, including a two-yarder to Isaiah Ford for his second touchdown of the afternoon. The extra point pushed their lead to 17-6 and Tagovailoa is now 28-of-37 for 211 yards on the afternoon.

The Giants offense has mustered 201 yards so far this afternoon and it feels like 11 points in the final 11 minutes is beyond their grasp, but we’ll see how things play out in Miami.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. ET: The Dolphins say that Waddle was dealing with cramps. He has returned to the sideline.