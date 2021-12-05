Joe Burrow dealing with pinky issue, Bengals trail Chargers 24-13 at halftime

Getty Images

Though they were down 24-0 at one point, the Bengals are clawing their way back into their matchup with the Chargers.

Los Angeles leads 24-13 at halftime.

But Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with an apparent injury to his right pinky finger. Burrow has been shown on the CBS broadcast on the Bengals sideline trying to get his pinky good enough for him to throw. Burrow was able to stay in the game, but the finger could be a concern in the second half.

Burrow finished the first half 12-of-17 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for a 6-yard touchdown late in the half.

But the Chargers dominated much of the first half, led by a terrific performance from quarterback Justin Herbert. He ended the first half 17-of-23 passing for 232 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Mike Williams has four catches for 92 yards. And Keenan Allen has four catches for 28 yards with a pair of TDs.

Allen also completed a pass to Herbert for a two-point conversion.

The Bengals have some positive energy rolling into the second half. But if Burrow can’t effectively throw with his pinky injury, that could dissipate quickly.