Joey Bosa being evaluated for a head injury

The Chargers have a significant injury concern on their defense.

Los Angeles announced star edge rusher Joey Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury.

It’s unclear exactly when Bosa may have suffered the injury. But he was shown on the CBS broadcast walking to the locker room midway through the first quarter.

Bosa suffered a pair of concussions last season.

Most everything else has gone well for the Chargers on Sunday, as the club has a 16-0 lead.

For the Bengals, linebacker Markus Bailey is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and starting linebacker Logan Wilson was carted off the field after suffering an injury on a punt.