Josh Jacobs, DeSean Jackson are expected to play Sunday

The Raiders ruled tight end Darren Waller out of Sunday’s game against Washington, but they are expected to have two other key members of their offense on the field.

Running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver DeSean Jackson were both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are expected to be in the lineup Sunday.

Jacobs landed on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury while Jackson is dealing with a calf injury. Jacobs landed on the injury report Thursday and was a limited participant in practice the last two days of the week. Jackson has a calf injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday, but he he downplayed the severity of the injury during the week.

The Raiders enter Sunday’s game with a 6-5 record and a win on Sunday would keep them firmly in the playoff hunt in the AFC.