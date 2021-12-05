Josh Jacobs: I think we kind of just coast a little too much

Getty Images

The Raiders broke a three-game losing streak against the Cowboys last week, but they were back on the wrong side of the scoreboard with Sunday’s 17-15 loss to Washington.

Las Vegas finished with 310 total yards, but the club was only 2-of-8 on third down. And the team had just six points for three quarters, with running back Josh Jacobs getting the Raiders’ only touchdown with 10:57 left in the final period.

After the game, Jacobs had some criticism for his team’s offense as a whole when it comes to the club’s lack of execution.

“I think it’s a mindset,” Jacobs said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “I think we kind of just coast a little too much. It’s definitely frustrating.”

In the three-game losing streak, the Raiders scored 16, 14, and 13 points. They broke out of it with a 36-point performance against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

But at 6-6 with Kansas City on tap next week, the Raiders are going to have to score more points more consistently to claim one of the AFC’s seven playoff spots.