Justin Herbert throws three touchdowns, Chargers defeat Bengals 41-22

The Chargers got a big victory over the Bengals in a game that should have significant playoff implications in the AFC.

Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati 41-22 on the road.

The Chargers initially built a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. But they allowed the Bengals to score 22 straight points to get back in it.

But it was all Chargers the rest of the way.

The Bengals were in scoring position early in the fourth quarter when running back Joe Mixon fumbled. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell picked up the ball and returned it 61 yards to the end zone to put the Chargers back up 31-22.

Austin Ekeler — who fumbled twice on Sunday — then added a 1-yard touchdown. And Dustin Hopkins added a 43-yard field goal with 1:10 left to close out the scoring.

Quarterback Justin Herbert finished 26-of-35 for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also caught a pass on a two-point conversion from receiver Keenan Allen.

Mike Williams led the club with five receptions for 110 yards. But Allen also had five catches for 34 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa had to exit the contest with a concussion.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also dealt with an injury to his pinky on his right hand, playing through it in the second half. He finished the game 24-of-40 for 300 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for a 6-yard score.

The Chargers host the Giants next week while the Bengals will play the 49ers.