Keenan Allen hit Justin Herbert for two-point play, Chargers lead 24-6

Getty Images

There’s been a “Philly Philly”-style play in Cincinnati.

After missing an extra point earlier in the contest, the Chargers elected to go for two after quarterback Justin Herbert connected with receiver Jalen Guyton for a 44-yard touchdown to make the score 22-0.

Herbert lined up in shotgun, handed off to running back Austin Ekeler, who then gave the ball to receiver Keenan Allen. With Herbert wide open on the right side of the end zone, Allen fired to his quarterback who caught the ball for a successful conversion.

Herbert has been terrific early in the game, going 11-for-15 with 172 yards with three touchdowns.

But the Bengals have at least started a comeback. Receiver Tee Higgins caught a 29-yard touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati was initially going to go for two, taking a timeout to find the right play. But then the Bengals were hit with a delay of game.

From there, head coach Zac Taylor chose to kick the extra point. But Evan McPhersons’ kick was wide right, keeping the score at 24-6.