Kyler Murray hits DeAndre Hopkins for touchdown on Cardinals’ first drive

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are back.

Murray and Hopkins, who have both been out for the last month with injuries, are both back today in Chicago. And it didn’t take them long to make their presence felt.

On the Cardinals’ first drive, they went for it on fourth-and-2 and Murray lofted a deep ball to Hopkins, who made a diving grab in the corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but on review it was confirmed that Hopkins did make the catch in bounds and held on as he went to the ground.

The Cardinals’ first drive was set up by an Andy Dalton interception after the Bears got the opening kickoff, and the Cardinals lead 7-0 in Chicago.