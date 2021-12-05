Lions lead Vikings 20-6 at halftime

Getty Images

There’s a lot of time and the Lions have held leads before.

But at least through 30 minutes, it looks like Detroit has a real shot of ending its winless season against Minnesota on Sunday.

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown a pair of touchdowns and got the Lions in position to increase their lead with Riley Patterson‘s 31-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the half.

Goff finished the first half 13-of-17 for 185 yards with two TDs.

Goff’s first touchdown went to tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 9-yard strike over the middle that gave the club a 7-0 lead. Then he fired another strike to tight end Brock Wright for a 23-yard touchdown on the right side.

With D’Andre Swift sidelined by a shoulder injury, Jamaal Williams leads Detroit with 39 yards on nine carries.

Receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and hasn’t been on the field since. Minnesota announced him as questionable to return.

The Vikings were already without running back Dalvin Cook, who is also out with a shoulder injury.

Minnesota is 1-of-6 on third down and averaged just 4.7 yards per play in the first half.

Kirk Cousins is 13-of-19 passing for 133 yards. Justin Jefferson has five catches for 85 yards.