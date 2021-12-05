Lions take 7-6 lead with T.J. Hockenson touchdown

Getty Images

Will today be the day?

While the Vikings dominated the first quarter, the winless Lions have a lead after Minnesota settled for a pair of field goals.

Quarterback Jared Goff fired a seed to tight end T.J. Hockenson over the middle for a 9-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Lions had a 7-6 lead.

Goff also connected with Hockenson earlier on the possession with a 25-yard pass. Detroit gained 15 extra yards from an unnecessary roughness penalty called on Minnesota from the tackle.

Goff has started the game 4-of-6 passing for 52 yards. But earlier in the game he was unable to convert fourth-and-1 from Detroit’s 41-yard line with a quarterback sneak.