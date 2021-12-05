Lions win first game of 2021, defeat Vikings with walk-off touchdown

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 5, 2021, 4:28 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The streak is finally over.

The Lions have won their first game of 2021, stunning the Vikings with a 29-27 walk-off victory on Sunday.

It looked like the Vikings were in good position to win when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Justin Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown with just 1:50 left on the clock — especially because the Lions had no remaining timeouts. That was the first time the Vikings had a lead all game. But the team’s two-point conversion failed, which kept the score at 27-23.

Detroit’s previous possession had ended when Jared Goff fumbled on fourth-and-1 from the team’s 28.

But Goff was able to pilot his offense to a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard strike to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score. The Lions converted their first third downs of the game on the possession, with Goff hitting a pair of throws.

Detroit made it to third-and-2 on Minnesota’s 11 with eight seconds on the clock. Goff’s third-down pass to the end zone was incomplete to receiver Josh Reynolds. But after Minnesota took a timeout to set up its defense, Goff found St. Brown open on the left side of the field for the TD.

The Lions are now 1-10-1 and will not have another winless season. It also marks Goff’s first victory without Sean McVay as his head coach. Goff was 0-7 as a starter in his rookie season.

Goff finished the contest 25-of-41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings lost receiver Adam Thielen early to an ankle injury. But receiver Jefferson caught 11 passes for 182 yards with a TD. Cousins finished the game 30-of-40 passing for 340 yards with two TDs.

Still, the Vikings are now 5-7 and could have trouble finding themselves in the playoff chase. They will take on the Steelers on Thursday.

With the monkey of a winless season off their back, the Lions will travel to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos next Sunday.

85 responses to “Lions win first game of 2021, defeat Vikings with walk-off touchdown

  1. Mike Zimmer and the Vikings already won their Superbowl beating the packers once. So this doesn’t matter.

  2. Hold a team without a third down conversion all day, finally take a late lead, then go into a prevent defense and allow a previously winless team with a hapless QB march the length of the field to beat you.
    Worse, after taking a timeout to get their players on the same page the Vikings’ secondary was still giving Detroit receivers huge cushions on fourth and goal and just watched as a Lion caught the winning score in front of them.
    That Mike Zimmer is a real defensive guru.
    The Lions even tried to give it away by going for it on fourth down at their own 30, setting up Minnesota for the go-ahead score, but the Vikings didn’t just look the gift horse in the mouth, they shot it.

  4. The Lions fans deserved this win. Especially over the worst fanbase in sports.

    Congrats, Lions, on your win!!

  7. Please fire Zimmer after this game. Why the Blank did they let the sorry Lions go almost 80 yards down the field playing the prevent defense?

  8. What a humiliating, soul crushing loss for the Vikings. Oh well, there’s always next year!

  10. I liked the dB guarding the back of the end zone. One of these days the vikings will learn not to play pass prevent for entire drives.

  11. Jared Goff is one of the worse Qb’s when facing the BLITZ, So what does Mike Zimmer Do ?/ Not only he didn’t bring any pressure but proceed to also back off the receivers like it was a Hail Mary Moment. I swear you can’t make this stuff up.

  12. The packer fans will have a field day and I guess they should. Only good thing to come out of the is Zimmer will be gone. Hopefully Spieldope with him.

  13. Viking fan. Your team is 4-7 in one score games this season. That doesn’t make you 7 plays away from 11-1.

    It makes you a team that doesn’t perform in the clutch. Say goodbye to Zim for me.

  15. When it comes to crunch time, you can always count on the Vikes to slip on the banana peel.

  16. Going for it on 4th & 1 from your own 28 with a lead. Pure lunacy. Campbell has thrown in the towel & is just reckless at this point.

  17. That was the most delicious final two minutes of a game I’ve seen in a while. I also prefer my Almonds Raw as the direct tv closed captioning called him on the last play of the game lol. Also delicious because only the Vikings could lose to a team that hadn’t won one in almost a year. Glad you guys got one in the win column Lions. Couldn’t have been a better team to beat.

  18. Objects in the rear view mirror may be cl… wait, there are no objects in the mirror.

  19. Injuries or not, the way the defense played the last play shouldn’t happen at this level.

  20. Not surprised in the least. The Vikings do not win games because they do not know how to win games.

  21. Zimmer needs to go. Bad decisions all game. Why chase the point in the third quarter by going for a 2 point conversion. The Vikings were 0-3 on 2 point conversions today. The 3 extra points would have at least tied Detroit.

  26. If you had watched the game you would know MN was up 6-0. This is the nail in Zimmers coffin. He’s done, same with Speilman. The LB corps was exposed last season with zero depth, they did nothing to improve it. There is no coaching candidate in house either, might be the worst staff in the NFL from top to bottom. I’ve seen HS LBs bigger than Dye. Team needs an attitude adjustment that comes from a change in power. Nothing short of that will get this team over the hump.

  27. They won’t fire Zim today, but he’s gone on Black Monday…..FINALLY…

  31. Same old Vikings … no surprises here. Out of curiosity though – who is in charge of dressing the Lions on game day? They have decent colors with Silver and Honolulu Blue … but instead they insist on decking them out in Dismal Gray. It looks like they’re all wearing long underwear. Just wondering …

  33. Zimmer is the worst coach in football. He shouldn’t leave that stadium with a job… I’m genuinely happy for the lions. If this is their only win this year they deserve it against a terribly coached Vikings team. … my advise to the franchise: fire everyone, then sell the team to the highest bidder. Anything is better than this

  37. I think Zimmer and Spielman had better start making phone calls to their agents. Me thinks they get fired. Huge disappointment of a season.

  gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:30 pm
    The 'Vaunted Viking Defense' folds like a cheap suit.
    //////
    Even when healthy this year, absolutely nobody has referred to the defense like that.

  40. Nobody can say these players haven’s haven’t played hard every week. Well deserved.

  42. I like the way this team battles. They’ve been in most games until the end. They never quit.
    The players are settling in and starting to get more comfortable. The coaches are getting familiar with each player’s strengths and weaknesses. But one thing for sure is they play hard and fight. That’s a good sign. They still have to add talent, but they look solid.

  43. An old school coach doesn’t follow one of the oldest axioms in the NFL.

    You. Take. The. Points. On. The. Road.

  44. The worst part is what do they do if they fire Zimmer now? Either his own kid or Kubiak’s kid become interim head coach? The nepotism on this coaching staff is astounding.

  45. Funny thing is Lions should have won by a lot more the Vikings looked completely out of it for the first 3 and a half quarters. Luckily the Lions pulled it out. Nobody deserves to go 0 and 17 well except the Jets anyway.

  patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    The game has passed Zimmer by.
    ==

    It hasn't just passed him, it appears to have lapped him.

  48. Nobody can say these players haven’t played hard every week. Well deserved.

  49. That Lions win I just watched was the best outcome of Packer Bye Week I could ask for. I feel like flying.

  53. Just unreal. A QB who has happy feet when pressured you rush three. How does a receiver catch an 11 yard td three yards deep with no one in front of him when your D rushed three so you have eight men back? Zim keeps his job because they play Thursday. He has no guts to be a head coach plays everything to close to the vest.

  54. The Philadelphia Eagles thank you Lions….puts us in the position for the last wild card spot.

  KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Even when healthy this year, absolutely nobody has referred to the defense like that.
    +++++
    what about the many comments in the off-season proclaiming “this defense has a chance to be special”. Conveniently forgetting about all of those?

  56. Definition of insanity,,,a season of doing the same thing at the end of half’s getting
    Scored on more than any other team,,, and Zimmer expects a different outcome,,,insanity.

    Worst part was all game we had great results on passing downs sending pressure. Even on the last drive, the one time he sent pressure with Smith we should have picked of the ball,,, bring again,, of course not, just give Goff all the time in the world.

  60. Ok I give. Zimmer needs to get a small cardboard box and begin filling it. I can’t defend you anymore. Whatever th e Vikings need to be successful, it isn’t you. Sorry, there’s the door.

  61. 1. Fire Zimmer
    2. Get rid of cousins
    3. Get anew GM

    Burn it all down and start over…..

  62. “ Cousins is starting his annual choke job early”… love comments from people who didn’t watch the game. Cousins threw the potential game winning to take the late lead. The defense then let the lions march 80 yards for the win.

  64. Yikes!! I’d hate to be a Viking’s assistant this week.

    It’s time for Mike Zimmer’s somewhat annual scapegoat firing to save his own job maneuver.
    It’s an oldie but a goodie out of the Mike Zimmer Coaching play book.
    Busy work to appear you’re doing something when in reality you’re just circling the wagons to protect yourself.

    Make sure to stop by your local post office to pick up those ‘change of address’ forms before it’s too late.
    Nobody’s safe. 😉

  65. Congrats to the Lions on their win. As for ‘You like that?’ Cousins, always be humble. If not, karma will come back to bite you. ‘Pride comes before fall.’

  packerlies says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:54 pm
    KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Even when healthy this year, absolutely nobody has referred to the defense like that.
    +++++
    what about the many comments in the off-season proclaiming “this defense has a chance to be special”. Conveniently forgetting about all of those?

    Lol. Read what you wrote oh here I’ll help. “This defense HAS A CHANCE to be special”

  67. 1. Fire Zimmer
    2. Get rid of cousins
    3. Get anew GM

    Burn it all down and start over…..
    *********************************************************
    get rid of Tice
    get rid of Chilly
    get rid of Ponder
    get rid of TJ

    somehow it never ends…..
    whats the answer? Get Rodgers?

  68. So much for taking the division back from a team they never were within reach of. LOL.

  69. Mike Zimmer has lost 10 games in the last calendar year.
    Matt LaFleur has lost 9 games in his career.

    See the difference?

  KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:30 pm
    The ‘Vaunted Viking Defense’ folds like a cheap suit.
    //////
    Even when healthy this year, absolutely nobody has referred to the defense like that.

    There are many Viking fans who try to convince people that the Viking Defense is the best in the league, Barr none (Pun intended). And that term was used last year when they played just about the same.

  71. I was going to say something about Zimmer’s coaching. Then I started laughing so hard that I completely forgot what it was. My bad.

  72. As a Packers fan watching that game it was a fantastic exciting ending very happy for the Lions fans .

  73. To anyone defending cousins… this guy throws laterally on 3rd and 8. He can’t convert a 2 point play to save his life. He is drew Bledsoe 2.0. All garbage stats and nothing to show for it.

  74. lol… how did this team beat the Packers? Crazy how this team truly plays to their opponent’s level.

  76. Nothing realy to see here. Vikes are preseason champs and have already won their SuperBowl for the season. Sko1-10-1!

  77. Justin Jefferson had near 200 yards receiving and a TD, this kid is amazing and we find a way to squander and tarnish it. Time to axe Zimmer,,,, and have the GM build around Jefferson.

  Footballfan825 says:
    December 5, 2021 at 5:22 pm
    To anyone defending cousins… this guy throws laterally on 3rd and 8. He can’t convert a 2 point play to save his life. He is drew Bledsoe 2.0. All garbage stats and nothing to show for it.
    /////////
    Cousins was 30-40, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 ints, without his starting RB, #2 WR, and 3 starting OL.

    My long list of blame doesn’t reach Cousins. Two of the two point conversion tries were run plays. 6-13 on third down conversions. And you can’t call yards “garbage stats” if the QB leads the team to the lead with 2 minutes to go.

    You really don’t know football at all, do you?

  79. packerlies
    YES it does doofus. They are LITERALLY 6 Plays (last play of five of those games from being 10—2.
    Pay attention to facts. This has nothing to downworh anything as childish and cliché as “clutch” play.
    Its about an injured and depleted defense.
    But they did beat the hapless Paxk with the same defense. LOL.

  80. With a 2 point deficit and 4 seconds left, why wouldn’t they kick the FG on 4th down to win it?!?

  81. Okay Viking fan if you’ve made it this far, respect to you.
    Zimmer had one chance to succeed, that was in Year 4 DZ (during Zimmer).
    It’s been evident for years now Zim won’t ever win the big one.
    You’ve resisted and deflected.
    Good Luck on your new Coach, hope you keep the same GM!
    Done kicking your irrelevant corpse. Skol.

  gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    December 5, 2021 at 5:12 pm
    KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    December 5, 2021 at 4:30 pm
    The ‘Vaunted Viking Defense’ folds like a cheap suit.
    //////
    Even when healthy this year, absolutely nobody has referred to the defense like that.

    There are many Viking fans who try to convince people that the Viking Defense is the best in the league, Barr none (Pun intended). And that term was used last year when they played just about the same.
    //////
    Nope. Just staring a lie doesn't make it true. Again, nobody has said that for at least two years. Actually, nobody has said the Vikings have "the best" in the league since about 1975.

