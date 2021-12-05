Lions win first game of 2021, defeat Vikings with walk-off touchdown

Getty Images

The streak is finally over.

The Lions have won their first game of 2021, stunning the Vikings with a 29-27 walk-off victory on Sunday.

It looked like the Vikings were in good position to win when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Justin Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown with just 1:50 left on the clock — especially because the Lions had no remaining timeouts. That was the first time the Vikings had a lead all game. But the team’s two-point conversion failed, which kept the score at 27-23.

Detroit’s previous possession had ended when Jared Goff fumbled on fourth-and-1 from the team’s 28.

But Goff was able to pilot his offense to a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard strike to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score. The Lions converted their first third downs of the game on the possession, with Goff hitting a pair of throws.

Detroit made it to third-and-2 on Minnesota’s 11 with eight seconds on the clock. Goff’s third-down pass to the end zone was incomplete to receiver Josh Reynolds. But after Minnesota took a timeout to set up its defense, Goff found St. Brown open on the left side of the field for the TD.

The Lions are now 1-10-1 and will not have another winless season. It also marks Goff’s first victory without Sean McVay as his head coach. Goff was 0-7 as a starter in his rookie season.

Goff finished the contest 25-of-41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings lost receiver Adam Thielen early to an ankle injury. But receiver Jefferson caught 11 passes for 182 yards with a TD. Cousins finished the game 30-of-40 passing for 340 yards with two TDs.

Still, the Vikings are now 5-7 and could have trouble finding themselves in the playoff chase. They will take on the Steelers on Thursday.

With the monkey of a winless season off their back, the Lions will travel to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos next Sunday.