Marlon Humphrey having MRI, could be out a while

After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team went for two with seconds to play because they were running low on healthy cornerbacks and didn’t want to go to overtime in that condition.

Harbaugh noted Marlon Humphrey in particular as being too hurt to get back on the field. Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury in the game, although some noted he appeared to be favoring his right arm.

Harbaugh said after the game that Humphrey will be going for an MRI and that it “could be a while” before Humphrey is ready to return. The Ravens are already without Marcus Peters, so that would have them closing out the season without the players they expected to fill the top cornerback spots this season.

Humphrey had three tackles against the Steelers and has 58 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble for the entire season.