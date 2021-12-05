Marlon Humphrey’s specific injury won’t be known until MRI

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey reportedly is believed to have a season-ending shoulder injury. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that may indeed be the case, but it all hinges on an upcoming MRI.

Per the source, Humphrey’s specific injury could be one of several different things. The Ravens won’t know what it is until the MRI.

The severity presumably also won’t be known until the MRI is performed.

If Humphrey is indeed done for the year, that obviously represents a serious blow to the Baltimore defense. This time of year, however, teams have to find a way to overcome. The best teams usually do.

The Ravens face the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.