Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2021, 8:30 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

ESPN made some headlines this weekend with a report that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to retire, but the story didn’t make Steelers coach Mike Tomlin do anything other than laugh.

Tomlin smirked when asked about the report after today’s game, saying that it just hasn’t been something they’re focused on in a locker room where everyone knows that there are more immediate concerns.

“Ben doesn’t allow it to become an issue,” Tomlin said. “Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he’s singularly focused on what we’re doing now. He’ll deal with those things on the other side of his journey, and I’m with him on it. So it’s not a distraction. I thought it was funny that it was seemingly a story this weekend, to be honest with you.”

Roethlisberger had one of his better games of the season in today’s win over the Ravens, completing 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s at the tail end of his career, but for now the Steelers are trying to earn a playoff berth, and that’s their sole focus.

3 responses to “Mike Tomlin: I thought it was funny that Big Ben retiring was seemingly a story this weekend

  1. Seeing Big Ben on the sideline with towel when not in possession he always looks sad.
    Somehow they pulled only off and his prayer at the end was pure relief. Steelers offence has been largely unimpressive.

  2. Play well enough to get in the playoffs, then make a run towards the title. Honestly, isn’t that the goal of every player on every team? I guess some do a better job than others at ignoring the distractions that come their way.

  3. I thought he looked like he was mentally checked out but maybe it’s really just his lack of him taking care of his fitness that’s finally catching up to him. He’s not the only issue with the Steelers but he’s been looking so sluggish out there. So if he isn’t checked out mentally and if he’s not retiring this year, he should probably work out just a bit more. Less beer, less golf, more yoga and shuffle drills.

