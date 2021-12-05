Mike Tomlin: I thought it was funny that Big Ben retiring was seemingly a story this weekend

Getty Images

ESPN made some headlines this weekend with a report that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to retire, but the story didn’t make Steelers coach Mike Tomlin do anything other than laugh.

Tomlin smirked when asked about the report after today’s game, saying that it just hasn’t been something they’re focused on in a locker room where everyone knows that there are more immediate concerns.

“Ben doesn’t allow it to become an issue,” Tomlin said. “Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he’s singularly focused on what we’re doing now. He’ll deal with those things on the other side of his journey, and I’m with him on it. So it’s not a distraction. I thought it was funny that it was seemingly a story this weekend, to be honest with you.”

Roethlisberger had one of his better games of the season in today’s win over the Ravens, completing 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s at the tail end of his career, but for now the Steelers are trying to earn a playoff berth, and that’s their sole focus.