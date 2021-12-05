Mike Zimmer says Adam Thielen has a sprained ankle

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen wasn’t around for the end of Sunday’s loss to the Lions because of an ankle injury and head coach Mike Zimmer offered an update on Thielen’s condition after the game.

Zimmer said that Thielen has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle. He didn’t get into details about whether it’s a high- or low-ankle sprain and how long the team expects to be without him.

Thielen was injured early in the first quarter and had one catch for no yards before the injury.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Vikings to 5-7 on the season and losing Thielen would be a blow to any hopes they have of moving into playoff position in the final weeks of the regular season.