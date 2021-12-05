Nick Sirianni: Gardner Minshew played a really good game, Jalen Hurts starter when healthy

Getty Images

Quarterback Gardner Minshew got the call for the Eagles on Sunday with Jalen Hurts sidelined by an ankle injury and he made his first start with the team a winning one.

Minshew was 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory that pushed the Eagles to 6-7 heading into their bye week. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he was pleased with how Minshew played and how he took care of the football.

“I thought he played a really good game. Our message to Gardner was be yourself and protect that football. If you be yourself, it’s going to be enough. Really happy for Gardner,” Sirianni said, via 97.5 The Fanatic.

Protecting the football was a problem for Jalen Hurts in Week 12 as he threw three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Giants. Sirianni said he thinks Hurts will be healthy enough to play after the bye and that he is “of course” the team’s starter once he’s healthy enough to play.