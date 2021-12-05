Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson, James Robinson active for Rams-Jaguars

Getty Images

Head coach Sean McVay said he expected receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to be able to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars.

Though Beckham was questionable with a hip injury, the receiver is active for Week 13.

In two games with the Rams, Beckham has caught seven passes for 99 yards with a touchdown.

Los Angeles will also have running back Darrell Henderson, who was questionable with a thigh injury.

On the other side, running back James Robinson is also active after he was listed as questionable with knee/heel issues.

For Jacksonville, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, offensive lineman KC McDermott, tight end Jacob Hollister, and defensive end Jordan Smith are inactive.

Cornerback David Long (illness), quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, and safety Juju Hughes are inactive for Los Angeles.