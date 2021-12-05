Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs 7-0 lead with 10-yard rushing touchdown

Getty Images

The Chiefs are off to a great start in their Sunday matchup against the Broncos.

After edge rusher Melvin Ingram helped force a three-and-out with a tackle for loss and a sack, Kansas City’s offense went 72 yards in 12 plays to gain a 7-0 advantage.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the scoring play with a 10-yard run to the end zone on first-and-goal.

Mahomes was 5-of-7 passing on the possession for 52 yards, connecting with receiver Tyreek Hill a pair of times for 22 yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had three carries for 17 yards.

After the touchdown, the Chiefs forced another three-and-out — though it could’ve been even worse for Denver. Linebacker Willie Gay had an interception go in and out of his hands on second-and-9 from the Broncos’ 26-yard line.

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has started Sunday’s game 0-of-2 passing. Starting in place of Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams has 9 yards on three carries.