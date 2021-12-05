Rams lead Jaguars 16-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Los Angeles’ offense hasn’t quite looked in sync, but the Rams still have a 16-7 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had to exit the game for one play after getting hit hard on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter. But he re-entered the game after one play to fire a 19-yard pass to receiver Van Jefferson. He then completed an 8-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp before the drive stalled.

L.A. settled for a 37-yard field goal to give the Rams a 16-7 lead with 19 seconds before the break.

The Rams could have more points, but the team is an ugly 0-of-6 on third down.

Stafford is 13-of-22 passing for 139 yards. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has just one catch on three targets for 27 yards. Kupp had three catches for 22 yards.

With Darrell Henderson nursing a thigh injury, running back Sony Michel leads the team with 57 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

Rams center Brian Allen is questionable to return with a knee injury. Coleman Shelton has replaced him at center.

Los Angeles’ defense has been effective against the Jacksonville offense, holding quarterback Trevor Lawrence to 6-of-12 passing for 53 yards. Carlos Hyde leads the team with six carries for 18 yards with a touchdown.

Though he’s dealing with a couple of injuries, James Robinson is active. But he was used sparingly in the first half after defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced him to fumble early in the first half. Former Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey recovered the loose ball to give L.A. an extra possession.

The Jaguars will have the ball first to start the third quarter.