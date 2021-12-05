Report: Kenyan Drake out for season with broken ankle

Getty Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to Washington and was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Now Drake is apparently done for the rest of the year.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Drake suffered a broken ankle on the play and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Drake signed with the Raiders as a free agent in the spring. He started a couple of games for Las Vegas, recording 254 yards rushing and 30 catches for 291 yards. He had three total touchdowns.

Drake tweeted a video of his injury occurring, saying that the NFL “needs to look at this specific style of tackling.”

“They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting QBs from getting touched but this is my [second] straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up my legs,” Drake wrote. “If the emphasis is to protect the players this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar. We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together.”

The Raiders will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next week.