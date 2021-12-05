Report: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins are expected to play

Getty Images

The Cardinals have played the past three games without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, going 2-1. They will get both players back this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Murray and Hopkins are expected to start Sunday against the Bears.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called the two players game-time decisions, and the team listed Murray and Hopkins as questionable.

Murray injured his ankle late in the loss to the Packers in Week 8, the same week Hopkins went out early with a hamstring injury. Hopkins played only 15 snaps in that game.

While Hopkins likely plays, Schefter reports the Cardinals could use the All-Pro receiver “more sparingly than usual due to his injury and the weather conditions.”

Hopkins, who missed only two games in his first eight seasons in the league, has 35 catches for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.