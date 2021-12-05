Report: Washington believes Logan Thomas tore ACL, MCL

Getty Images

Washington tight end Logan Thomas injured his knee with 9:47 remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday. The initial diagnosis is not good news.

Thomas “likely” tore his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Thomas will undergo further medical testing Monday to confirm.

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hit Thomas low on a running play by Antonio Gibson.

Thomas made three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown before leaving.

Thomas had just returned from injured reserve last week. He injured his hamstring early in a Week 4 win over the Falcons and missed six games.

In the six games he played this season, Thomas made 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.