Robert Saleh: This was “by far” Zach Wilson’s best game playing in the scheme

The Jets lost to the Eagles 33-18 on Sunday, but head coach Robert Saleh found something positive to take away from the game in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s performance.

Wilson led the Jets on three touchdown drives to open the game and finished the first half 12-of-14 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown on a sneak and the team’s offense looked as good as it has at any point this season. The second half didn’t bring the same kind of success and Wilson threw an interception, but Saleh still said that he thought it was the top performance of Wilson’s brief NFL career.

“His footwork was awesome, his eyes and tempo and playing within the scheme, not trying to overanalyze or make defenses pay,” Saleh said, via WFAN.com. “I thought this was by far his best game working progression and playing in the scheme. I wish we could have kept him in rhythm in the second half because it looked like he was going to have an explosive game.”

Wilson said he thought there were “definitely improvements” and continued progress for the first-round pick over the final weeks of the season will be reason to feel better about what the future holds for the Jets.