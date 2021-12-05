Seahawks cash in on Jimmy Garoppolo INT with Russell Wilson’s second TD

Getty Images

The Seahawks trailed by nine points with less than two minutes to play in the first half. They now lead by seven.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw his second interception of the day — the fifth turnover between the two teams — on a pass intended for George Kittle. Quandre Diggs returned the pick 29 yards to the San Francisco 28.

The Seahawks scored five plays later to take a 30-23 lead.

Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 12-yard score with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Wilson is having his best game since he returned from finger surgery, going 24-of-29 for 183 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The interception wasn’t his fault as he hit tight end Gerald Everett in the hands in the end zone, and Everett not only didn’t catch it, but tipped it up for K'Waun Williams to intercept.