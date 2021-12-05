Seahawks fumble leads to Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass to George Kittle

Getty Images

The Seahawks used a fake punt for a 73-yard touchdown run by Travis Homer, who took a direct snap and went the distance. That gave Seattle a 7-0 lead.

But Gerald Everett fumbled on the Seahawks’ next possession. D.J. Jones forced it, and Emmanuel Moseley recovered for the 49ers at the Seattle 24. The 49ers tied it on the next play.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 24-yard strike to George Kittle in the end zone.

The Seahawks went three-and-out on their next possession.

Seattle has 79 yards on three drives, but 73 came on the special teams play.

Russell Wilson is 5-of-6 for 12 yards.

Adrian Peterson, who signed with Seattle’s practice squad this week, has two carries for minus-6 yards. He also fumbled, though the Seahawks recovered.