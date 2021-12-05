Seahawks stop 49ers four times inside 10-yard line in waning seconds for 30-23 win

December 5, 2021
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
There was only one way to describe Sunday’s game in Seattle: It was drunk.

The teams combined for six turnovers, a safety, a missed extra point, five sacks, a fake punt for a 73-yard touchdown and a goal-line stand.

In the end, the Seahawks did what they have done to the 49ers in recent history: They beat them again. Seattle won its fourth consecutive over the 49ers and its 15th in the past 17 meetings, holding on for a 30-23 victory.

The 49ers had the ball at the Seattle 7 with 38 seconds and all three timeouts. Elijah Mitchell ran for 3 yards and then 1 yard to get to the 3-yard line. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s attempt to Trent Sherfield on third down was incomplete, setting up a dramatic fourth-down play.

He had Sherfield open, but Carlos Dunlap batted it away.

Earlier in the game, Dunlap sacked Garoppolo in the end zone for a safety.

The Seahawks ended a three-game losing streak, winning for the first time in Russell Wilson‘s return after finger surgery. They improved to 4-8, while the 49ers fell to 6-6.

Wilson had his best game since his return, completing 30 of 37 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The interception was Gerald Everett‘s fault.

Everett had a miserable day, with the Seahawks defense saving the tight end from being the goat. Everett fumbled in the first quarter, giving the 49ers a one-play, 24-yard touchdown drive. He dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Wilson in the end zone, and doubled down on the miscue, by batting it in the air for an interception that kept the Seahawks from any points. Everett then pulled off the hat trick with a fumble on a pass from Wilson at the San Francisco 2 with 4:03 remaining and the Seahawks in position to ice the game.

Tight end George Kittle starred for the 49ers, catching nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Garoppolo went 20-of-30 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

  1. An axiom for Niner fans has been, when you see Dontae Johnson playing – the game is over.

    Thus ends Wilson’s era of dominance over the Niners (as a Seahawk). This game was reminiscent of our earlier match-up where the Niners had momentum in the first half and completely choked it away.

    At this point losing to Seattle is psychological, they have owned us for over a decade. On to Cincinnati

    Go Niners.

  2. Where is Trey Lance? Jimmy G is awful. He’ll be back in New England backing up Mac Jones.

  5. 9ERS were their own worst enemy and hurt themselves all day. When they weren’t hurting themselves the refs were there to make sure and help throw salt on their wounds. Nice blown call on 3rd and goal on the Sherfield pass in the back of the endzone ref, unbelievable

  6. Exciting finish at both ends of the field. Well done by both defenses.
    I have no dog in the NFC West fight, but it was amusing reading comments from pumped-up 49ers fans all week after their team finally won some games. Much of the talk centered on how absolutely dead the Seahawks are.
    Well, the 49ers DID win a couple of games, and Seattle IS really bad and all but dead.But guess what? Seattle beat Santa Clara today, so what does that say about the 49ers? Yes, they have a lot of injuries, but so does Seattle. By week 13 every team does.
    Maybe the last three weeks were more an anomaly than a resurgence?

  7. All around, this football season has been quite interesting. Even the juggernaut teams aren’t untouchable. Out of the blue, a scuffling Seahawks team knocks off a 49ert team trying to claw into the playoff hunt. Seems to be playing out in similar fashion throughout the league.

  9. Excellent win by a determined organization that will rebound next season in a division that’s theirs for the taking for the foreseeable future. Rashaad Penny FINALLY!!!

