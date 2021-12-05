Steelers survive as Ravens’ two-point conversion fails

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2021, 7:35 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
A wild game in Pittsburgh came down to a single point, as the Ravens failed on a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left and the Steelers won 20-19.

The two-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews sailed a bit too far, and Andrews got one hand on the ball but couldn’t reel it in.

The Steelers recovered the Ravens’ subsequent onside kick to seal the win.

Jackson ran for 55 yards and passed for 253, while Ben Roethlisberger had one of his better games this season, passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The loss drops the Ravens to 8-4, while the win improves the Steelers to 6-5-1. The AFC North race remains wide open.

25 responses to “Steelers survive as Ravens’ two-point conversion fails

  3. curious that harbaugh opted to go for the win, he had the better team, more likely to win in OT- puts Pats as the 1 seed for now

  4. Going for it was a gutsy call, but it was the right call. The Ravens were unable to do much that could stop it slow the Steelers offense in the 4th quarter. Likewise, the Steelers stopped the Ravens offense from doing anything for most of the 4th. It did not work out, but i think that was probably a wise call.

  5. Wilder still: the Ravens took an intentional offsides after 2 minute warning to give PIT 1st and goal. With 3 time outs they would get the ball back with at least 1:45 on the clock. If PIT had converted on 2nd without the intentional offsides, BAL would have had to use all 3 time outs and still only had 1:05. If PIT converted on 3rd down, BAL would have had to use all 3 time outs and only had about 25 seconds left.

    Defenses probably shouldn’t be rewarded for committing penalties.

  6. Ben now leads the league with 4 fourth-quarter comebacks (39 Career, 3rd place) and he leads the league with 5 game-winning drives (51 Career, breaks tie with Brady for 3rd all time). What a lousy season he has had. Warrior who shakes off trolling fans as easily as he used to shake off blitzing linebackers.

  7. It was the right call to go for the two pt and it was the right play call as well. The pass was off because TJ Watt was in Lamar’s face and Andrews just missed it. The game lived up to the historic rivalry.

  8. Tomlin owns Harbaugh. This game shouldn’t have been this close with Steelers poor offense.

  14. 4th quarter felt like a classic Steelers – Ravens game. Good times. Glad that Harbaugh went for 2 instead of taking it to OT. It’s fun to see teams take a chance and say “okay, this is it”.

  15. Unanimous MVP couldn’t complete a 1 yard pass to a wide open 6 foot 6 TE. They’ll blame that guy though.

  17. Watt forced Jackson to throw a bit side arm which put it a few inches further outside. Pressure again creates the incheds needed to interrupt an otherwise well designed play. BTW, last year Watt led the league in Sacks, Tackles for Loss, QB Hurries, and QB hits and he sat out the final game. How did he not win DPOY?

  19. After Lamar’s 2nd (dropped) int and Ravens 1st td Romo claimed the Ravens are “dangerous”.

    They’re not that good and their QB can’t throw.

  21. Pretty arrogant to go for 2. Came back to bite him and the team.
    The best FG kicker in the game and a offense that just went down the field quickly and scored. I would of taken my chances in OT

  22. kissoff says:
    December 5, 2021 at 7:46 pm
    Proof It’s rigged for Pat’s/TB super bowl
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Thanks for your input. Now go back to watching WWE.

  23. I like the call. The season is not lost on that one play. Great game. Hats off to Steelers.

  24. Going for 2 was a stupid decision. Really stupid or does Harbough think he has the inferior team? If you think you are the superior team you tie it up and win it in overtime, not chance it on one play. Now if the inferior team had that choice I could see them trying for 2.

  25. dr33 says:
    December 5, 2021 at 7:53 pm
    Watt forced Jackson to throw a bit side arm which put it a few inches further outside. Pressure again creates the incheds needed to interrupt an otherwise well designed play. BTW, last year Watt led the league in Sacks, Tackles for Loss, QB Hurries, and QB hits and he sat out the final game. How did he not win DPOY?

    —————-

    We know he’s the real DPOY

